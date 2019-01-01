My Queue

Hobby Lobby

Indiana Gov. Promises to Adjust Religious Freedom Law to Clearly Ban Discrimination
Religion

Indiana Gov. Promises to Adjust Religious Freedom Law to Clearly Ban Discrimination

After extensive criticism, Gov. Mike Pence says he now wants to pass legislation clarifying that a recent law does not permit discrimination against gays and lesbians.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Indiana Governor Signs Religious Freedom Law, Sparking Debates That Echo the Hobby Lobby Dispute

Indiana Governor Signs Religious Freedom Law, Sparking Debates That Echo the Hobby Lobby Dispute

While supporters say the law protects small business owners' religious freedom, critics say it will allow for discrimination against gay customers and drive business out of the state.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
ScotusBlog Trolls the Dumb, Angry People Who Yell at It by Mistake

ScotusBlog Trolls the Dumb, Angry People Who Yell at It by Mistake

We collect the 10 most sarcastic, funny and bewildered reactions the independent news agency had when it was trolled by mistake following the Supreme Court ruling yesterday.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
Supreme Court: Hobby Lobby Can't Be Forced to Buy Contraceptive Coverage

Supreme Court: Hobby Lobby Can't Be Forced to Buy Contraceptive Coverage

(Closely-Held) corporations aren't just people, they're religious people. Supreme Court decision finds certain private companies can sidestep birth control mandate.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin | 5 min read
Why a Corporation Without a Soul Is Just a Machine

Why a Corporation Without a Soul Is Just a Machine

The Hobby Lobby case brings up an interesting concept: Shouldn't your company have a soul?
Sandi Krakowski | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Supreme Court to Decide Whether Businesses Have Religion
Obamacare

Supreme Court to Decide Whether Businesses Have Religion

A challenge to Obamacare will decide whether companies are really people, too, and can express religious values.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
A Racist Sign at Sonic and 5 Other Franchise PR Disasters
Franchises

A Racist Sign at Sonic and 5 Other Franchise PR Disasters

From YouTube gross-outs to hashtag horror stories, check out these six PR nightmares at U.S. franchises.
Kate Taylor
What Role Should Religious Values Play in Business?
Growth Strategies

What Role Should Religious Values Play in Business?

The Supreme Court will soon take on the thorny issue of whether companies should have the same right to religious expression that they have to free speech.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read