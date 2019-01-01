There are no Videos in your queue.
After extensive criticism, Gov. Mike Pence says he now wants to pass legislation clarifying that a recent law does not permit discrimination against gays and lesbians.
While supporters say the law protects small business owners' religious freedom, critics say it will allow for discrimination against gay customers and drive business out of the state.
We collect the 10 most sarcastic, funny and bewildered reactions the independent news agency had when it was trolled by mistake following the Supreme Court ruling yesterday.
(Closely-Held) corporations aren't just people, they're religious people. Supreme Court decision finds certain private companies can sidestep birth control mandate.
The Hobby Lobby case brings up an interesting concept: Shouldn't your company have a soul?
A challenge to Obamacare will decide whether companies are really people, too, and can express religious values.
From YouTube gross-outs to hashtag horror stories, check out these six PR nightmares at U.S. franchises.
The Supreme Court will soon take on the thorny issue of whether companies should have the same right to religious expression that they have to free speech.
