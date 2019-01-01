My Queue

¿Tu emprendimiento usa energía solar? Tú podrías ganar un premio de innovación global
Convocatorias emprendedores

¿Tu emprendimiento usa energía solar? Tú podrías ganar un premio de innovación global

El premio Hogan Lovells Community Solar Innovation Awards 2017 está enfocado a empresas u organizaciones sin fines de lucro que utilizan la energía solar en beneficio de una comunidad local.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read