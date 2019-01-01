There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Holiday Parties
Holiday Stress
Unplug, exercise, plan ahead and take some time out to breathe. Oh, and step away from that extra glass of eggnog.
The abhorrent conduct of a few does not mean that your company should cancel all celebrations and keep employees from socializing.
Follow these tips to avoid cringe-worthy moments at your next holiday party.
'Tis the season to toast a year of hard work.
No, it's not. There's a lot of better ways to spend that money in the spirit of the holiday.
More From This Topic
Holiday Parties
First off, don't think of parties as networking opportunities. That's right. No networking.
Gifts
Forget generic gifts for your professional colleagues and consider one of these gestures, which will be better received.
Holidays
Read this checklist before spiking the punch at your company's holiday party.
Holidays
These five steps will help you and your employees navigate the busy and often stressful times of the holiday season.
Business Etiquette
The trick is being the life of the party without later being the butt of the jokes.
Holiday Parties
Don't let the Ghost of Holiday Parties Past haunt you and your professional reputation -- forever.
Gift-giving
Regifting is one of those things everybody does but everybody pretends they never would. There is a right way to pull it off.
Parties
Inviting colleagues to your home for the holidays can be tricky. Here's what to serve.
Holiday Parties
Christmas parties aren't the only way to spread holiday cheer around the office.
Etiquette
The holidays are a time of sharing food and drink with family, friends and colleagues but don't think for a minute people aren't watching your behavior.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?