Holiday Shipping

5 Ways to Handle the 2015 Holiday Shopping and Shipping Season Like a Pro (Infographic)
Holidays

5 Ways to Handle the 2015 Holiday Shopping and Shipping Season Like a Pro (Infographic)

Offering promotions and being aware of hidden shipping fees will help you maximize the cash before the New Year.
Harry Whitehouse | 3 min read
UPS Slammed By a Different Holiday Season Mess-Up

UPS Slammed By a Different Holiday Season Mess-Up

The shipping company cuts its profit forecast, blaming the cost of extra measures it took to ensure deliveries were on time during the 2014 holiday season, and hinted it would start charging retailers more.
Phil Wahba | 3 min read
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Shopping and Shipping This Holiday Season (Infographic)

An Entrepreneur's Guide to Shopping and Shipping This Holiday Season (Infographic)

Be prepared for the annual race to send packages to all corners by doing the proper advance legwork.
Harry Whitehouse | 2 min read
UPS May Hike Charges for Major Customers for Holiday Package Surges

UPS May Hike Charges for Major Customers for Holiday Package Surges

The charges could apply to late, unplanned packages or the shipping giant might turn down the business if it threatens disruptions during the peak holiday season.
Reuters | 3 min read
6 Ways to Whip Your Business Into Shape Before the Holidays (Infographic)

6 Ways to Whip Your Business Into Shape Before the Holidays (Infographic)

Before the deluge of activity, strategize about carriers and packaging. Then help your customers prepare for the rush season, too.
Harry Whitehouse | 3 min read

5 Easy Ways to Lose Customers (Infographic)
Growth Strategies

5 Easy Ways to Lose Customers (Infographic)

From shipping that's too expensive to deliveries that arrive without warning, this infographic outlines what not to do.
Linda Lacina | 1 min read
The Only Holiday Dates You Need to Know (Infographic)
Growth Strategies

The Only Holiday Dates You Need to Know (Infographic)

This infographic has all the dates you'll need for a successful holiday season. Be sure to keep it in a safe place to stay on target.
Linda Lacina | 1 min read
Amazon Teams Up With USPS to Offer Sunday Delivery
Growth Strategies

Amazon Teams Up With USPS to Offer Sunday Delivery

Amazon customers in some parts of the U.S. can now get packages every day of the week.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read