Hologram

This Tech Startup Isn't Based in Silicon Valley. Here's Why That's an Advantage.
Startups

This Tech Startup Isn't Based in Silicon Valley. Here's Why That's an Advantage.

Vntana co-founder and CEO Ashley Crowder says it's great to be a new technology company in Greater L.A.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
You Can Make Eye Contact With This Startup's Holograms

You Can Make Eye Contact With This Startup's Holograms

'We see this as the transporting vehicle to move the Internet from a 2D space to a 3D space,' 8i co-founder says.
John Gaudiosi | 3 min read
Google Just Got a Patent for Adding Holograms to a Google-Glass-Type Headset

Google Just Got a Patent for Adding Holograms to a Google-Glass-Type Headset

The United States Patent and Trademark Office approved the tech giant's patent for technology that would overlay holograms onto the wearer's real world view.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Billie Holiday's Hologram to Sing at the Apollo Theater

Billie Holiday's Hologram to Sing at the Apollo Theater

Tupac and Liberace have also performed posthumously via hologram.
Andrew Tarantola | 1 min read
Watch Microsoft's Eye-Popping Hololens Demo Using Minecraft

Watch Microsoft's Eye-Popping Hololens Demo Using Minecraft

Hold your pickaxe, partner. Microsoft just blew Minecraft clear out of the sandbox. Way out.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Stephen Hawking, Via Hologram, Tries to Reassure One Direction Fans About Zayn Malik's Departure
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking, Via Hologram, Tries to Reassure One Direction Fans About Zayn Malik's Departure

In another universe, not only is Zayn still a member of One Direction, but you're married to him.
Laura Entis | 2 min read