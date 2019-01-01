My Queue

Home-Based Business

25 Common Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

25 Common Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs

Do you have what it takes to get through hard times? Here are the traits that help home-based business owners thrive.
James Stephenson | 15+ min read
Need a Business Idea? Here Are 55.

Need a Business Idea? Here Are 55.

To start one of these home-based businesses, you don't need a lot of funding -- just energy, passion and the drive to succeed.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 15+ min read
20 Business Ideas for Stay-at-Home Parents

20 Business Ideas for Stay-at-Home Parents

Looking for a new way to make money from home? Here are 20 businesses that you can start with very little money.
15 min read
63 Businesses to Start for Under $10,000

63 Businesses to Start for Under $10,000

Need a new business idea? Here are over 60 you can run with now.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 15+ min read
9 Ways These People Make Money at Home With Nothing But Their Laptops

9 Ways These People Make Money at Home With Nothing But Their Laptops

Here's how these individuals, including some who make more than six figures, earn their livings.
Stephen J. Bronner | 15+ min read

4 Tips for Launching a Successful Business From . . . Your Spare Room
Home-Based Business

4 Tips for Launching a Successful Business From . . . Your Spare Room

Bootstrapping with existing resources is as American as Abe Lincoln's log cabin. If you're blazing an entrepreneurial trail, hit these four markers along the way.
Daniel Wesley | 6 min read
A Day In the Life: Why Online Entrepreneur Puno Never Has to Leave Her L.A. Home to Run Her Business
Home-Based Business

A Day In the Life: Why Online Entrepreneur Puno Never Has to Leave Her L.A. Home to Run Her Business

Well, except maybe to get lunch.
Venturer | 2 min read
Suffering a Launched-From-Home Hangup? Here Are 6 Solutions.
Home-Based Business

Suffering a Launched-From-Home Hangup? Here Are 6 Solutions.

The acceptance of home-based businesses is on the rise, but that doesn't mean you should relax your standards as an entrepreneur.
Ari Rabban | 6 min read
Working on Your Side Hustle? Here Are 3 Habits to Be More Productive.
Side Hustle

Working on Your Side Hustle? Here Are 3 Habits to Be More Productive.

At home, the absence of a structured workplace makes it easy to get distracted. By adding structure to my weekends, I was able to become more productive.
Sid Bharath | 5 min read
Our Top 5 Franchises You Can Run From Your Own Home
Franchise 500

Our Top 5 Franchises You Can Run From Your Own Home

Be your own boss and work in your own house.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
4 Lessons Work-From-Home Parents Can Learn From That Hilarious BBC Interview Gone Awry
Ready For Anything

4 Lessons Work-From-Home Parents Can Learn From That Hilarious BBC Interview Gone Awry

Robert Kelly's handling of his kids' interruption shows sometimes, life happens -- and that's OK.
Stephanie Nivinskus | 4 min read
5 Ways to Make Working From Home More Rewarding
Productivity

5 Ways to Make Working From Home More Rewarding

No matter how much you love entrepreneurship, the hustle gets a bit dry from time to time.
Matthew Toren | 5 min read
How This Mom Grew Multiple 6-Figure Businesses From Home
Work From Home

How This Mom Grew Multiple 6-Figure Businesses From Home

Find out how the Barefoot Executive, Carrie Wilkerson, built her empire.
Kelsey Humphreys | 7 min read
6 Hacks to Keep You Productive When Building Your Business From Home
Home-Based Business

6 Hacks to Keep You Productive When Building Your Business From Home

Have you ever considered the value of dressing up, not down, for your home office?
Neil Patel | 6 min read
Bootstrapping Is Much More Fun Than Investors
Ready For Anything

Bootstrapping Is Much More Fun Than Investors

Bootstrapping does require a full confidence in your own passion with no investors to lean on or blame. But isn't that why you signed up to be an entrepreneur in the first place?
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read