My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Home Business

8 Ways to Expand Your Home Business Without Leaving the House
Home Business

8 Ways to Expand Your Home Business Without Leaving the House

There are huge synergistic benefits to making all the small improvements that make sense.
Drew Hendricks | 6 min read
These 100 Franchises Offer Home-Field Advantages

These 100 Franchises Offer Home-Field Advantages

Check out the companies that let you work from your house -- or vehicle -- and rake it in.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
5 Key Design Factors for an Effective Home Office

5 Key Design Factors for an Effective Home Office

Designing the right home office environment is the solution to focusing when you work from your house.
David Adams | 4 min read
How This Ex-Police Officer Found a Business in Cleaning Up Crime Scenes, Hoarders' Homes

How This Ex-Police Officer Found a Business in Cleaning Up Crime Scenes, Hoarders' Homes

Laura Spaulding's act of kindness in 2005 led her to a revelation about crime-scene cleanup.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
Home-Based Franchises That Are Home Runs

Home-Based Franchises That Are Home Runs

Top franchises that get the job done from home or on the road.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read

More From This Topic

How to Be More Productive While Working From Home
Home Offices

How to Be More Productive While Working From Home

Make your home office feel like an away office with these simple tricks.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
4 Things No One Tells You About 'Entrepreneur-ing' From Home
Work From Home

4 Things No One Tells You About 'Entrepreneur-ing' From Home

No matter how successful you are, people will wonder if you're really working.
John Rampton | 4 min read
Going Virtual: Hiring the Right Team for Remote Work
Remote Workers

Going Virtual: Hiring the Right Team for Remote Work

While allowing employees to work remotely can be a great recruiter tool, managing this type of team can be challenging. Here are a few pointers to make the process easier.
David and Carrie McKeegan | 4 min read
8 Essentials to Get the Most Out of Working From Home
Work From Home

8 Essentials to Get the Most Out of Working From Home

If you focus on creating structure, you'll be amazed how much you can accomplish.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
How to Stay Productive Working From Home
Work From Home

How to Stay Productive Working From Home

Distractions are plentiful when you are home, and often it's only the most disciplined who can remain productive and efficient.
Donna Fuscaldo | 5 min read
An Indoor Beach and 4 Other Amazing and Unusual Home-Office Designs
Office Space

An Indoor Beach and 4 Other Amazing and Unusual Home-Office Designs

Thinking of redoing your home office? You're definitely going to want to check out these off-the-wall ideas.
Adam Toren | 4 min read
Our Top Homebased Franchises, No Office Space Required
Franchise

Our Top Homebased Franchises, No Office Space Required

Lower startup costs -- sixty of these homebased companies can be started for less than $50,000 -- are just part of the reason for these businesses' popularity.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 1 min read
Starting Up? Think Twice Before You Work From Home.
Starting a Business

Starting Up? Think Twice Before You Work From Home.

While it may seem like an appealing option, working from home can present momentous obstacles at the startup level.
Wil Schroter | 4 min read
5 Steps to Build a Creative Business from Scratch
Starting a Business

5 Steps to Build a Creative Business from Scratch

Operating a business where your intellectual capital is your golden ticket requires a calculated approach.
Anna James | 5 min read
One Startup's Way to Move Up Launch: Live Together
Starting a Business

One Startup's Way to Move Up Launch: Live Together

The team at WorldLister put their lives on hold for two years to move into the company house. Here is how they made it work.
Bryan Harmon | 4 min read