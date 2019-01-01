My Queue

Home buying

Thinking of Buying Property? Here's Why Continuing to Rent May Be Your Smartest Choice.
Real Estate

Thinking of Buying Property? Here's Why Continuing to Rent May Be Your Smartest Choice.

Though it can be costly paying a set fee, renting can have its advantages.
Phil Town | 2 min read
Forget Everything You've Read: Buying a House is NOT For Suckers

Forget Everything You've Read: Buying a House is NOT For Suckers

Some financial gurus say that a home is a liability, not an asset. But this landlord says they're wrong.
Brandon Turner | 7 min read
6 Ways to Reduce Pain When Selling Your Home

6 Ways to Reduce Pain When Selling Your Home

Visualize closing day while waiting for your home to sell. In the meantime, use these ways to avoid stress.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
5 Tips for First-Time Home Buyers

5 Tips for First-Time Home Buyers

The average age for first-time home buyers is 33, according to real estate site Zillow. But buying a home at any age can be a stressful process. Here, we share five tips to make the process more seamless.
Carolyn Sun | 5 min read
Today's Latinas Hold the Keys to Homeownership in Their Communities

Today's Latinas Hold the Keys to Homeownership in Their Communities

For marketers in any industry, tremendous opportunities lie with becoming a trusted brand marketing to the Latina segment.
Jen Marchetti | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Live Tiny, Save Big
Personal Finance

Live Tiny, Save Big

A movement toward minimalism has begun to take hold.
Kate Ashford | 7 min read
Gen Z Has Grand Ambitions for Homeownership

Gen Z Has Grand Ambitions for Homeownership

A recent Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate survey found strong interest among teens in one day purchasing the roof over their head.
Jen Marchetti | 4 min read