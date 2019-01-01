My Queue

Home Decor

This Couple Built a Company That Stops Painting From Being a Pain in the Can
Real Entrepreneurs

This Couple Built a Company That Stops Painting From Being a Pain in the Can

Backdrop aims to take the mess and misery out of giving your home a fresh coat of paint.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
To Grow, This Home Stager Said 'Yes,' and Figured It Out Later

To Grow, This Home Stager Said 'Yes,' and Figured It Out Later

Screenwriter Meridith Baer began a home staging business by diving in before she'd nailed down the details.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
Work Smarter: 8 Ways to Boost Focus in a Home Office

Work Smarter: 8 Ways to Boost Focus in a Home Office

Household distractions may be diverting your mental energy. Turn off the TV and tune in to these ideas for improving attention.
Houzz | 5 min read
Design With a Purpose in 8 Easy Steps

Design With a Purpose in 8 Easy Steps

Follow these design tips to make your office uniquely yours.
Leslie Short | 5 min read
Your Space Can Help You Get Down to Work. Here's How.

Your Space Can Help You Get Down to Work. Here's How.

Feed your creativity and reduce distractions with the right work surfaces, the right chair, and a good balance of sights and sounds.
Houzz | 4 min read

How to Organize Your Bedroom for Better Sleep
Sleep

How to Organize Your Bedroom for Better Sleep

Rethink your nightstands, TV, once-worn clothing and more for restful nights of slumber.
Houzz | 3 min read
Decorate With Intention: Let Your House Help You De-Stress
Home Decor

Decorate With Intention: Let Your House Help You De-Stress

Break free of automatic TV time and learn how to really unwind and recharge with these easy ideas that don't cost a dime
Houzz | 5 min read
How This Family Rebuilt Their Business After Devastating Losses
Franchises

How This Family Rebuilt Their Business After Devastating Losses

A personal tragedy and an economic downturn hit David Ogburn hard, but he staged a comeback.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
For This Franchisee, Every Day Is Christmas
Franchise Players

For This Franchisee, Every Day Is Christmas

Jason Paulk opened a Christmas Decor franchise so that he could run a business while keeping his jobs as a firefighter and paramedic.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Meet the Rebels Who Bend the Rules and Play to Win
Entrepreneurial Spirit

Meet the Rebels Who Bend the Rules and Play to Win

Rejection -- who cares? Naysayers -- screw 'em. Entrepreneurship isn't just about business. it's about rebellion.
Joe Robinson | 15+ min read
7 Home Decor Startup Trends to Watch
Interior Design Businesses

7 Home Decor Startup Trends to Watch

Creating a coherent, polished yet personalized aesthetic no longer requires an expert eye, bundles of free time or a hefty disposable income. Entrepreneurs have entered the game.
Charlotte Nichols | 7 min read