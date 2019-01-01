My Queue

home design

Things To Look at Before Finalizing Your Interior Designer's Contract
Interior Design Businesses

Things To Look at Before Finalizing Your Interior Designer's Contract

The importance of architects and designers who can help you understand the abundant information available, and assist you to make informed decisions is unquestionable
Navneet Malhotra | 5 min read
Five Things to Know For Starting Up in the Home Interiors Industry in India

Five Things to Know For Starting Up in the Home Interiors Industry in India

Real Estate in India may be in a slump, but the people who buy houses like to do it up well.
Jawad Ayaz | 4 min read
With Third Round Of Funding, LivSpace Targets $100 M Revenue By 2017

With Third Round Of Funding, LivSpace Targets $100 M Revenue By 2017

Funding will be deployed to expand across metros.
Samiksha Jain | 4 min read
This Startup Might Have The Blueprint For Your House

This Startup Might Have The Blueprint For Your House

Building a home is easier now!
Ritu Kochar | 6 min read
With YoFloor acquisition, Livspace aims to bring 3D visualisation tools for designers, homeowners

With YoFloor acquisition, Livspace aims to bring 3D visualisation tools for designers, homeowners

The YoFloor app helps homeowners envision how different home designs, furniture pieces, and furnishings would look like in one's 'own' home.
Entrepreneur India | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Livspace set to become one of India's most admired Internet companies
Interior Design Businesses

Livspace set to become one of India's most admired Internet companies

Swadha Mishra | 4 min read