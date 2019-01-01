My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Home Furnishing

Has the Online Furnishings Industry Been Able to Make a Home in India?
E-commerce

Has the Online Furnishings Industry Been Able to Make a Home in India?

Urban India is looking at shopping for the home interior products online making way for home décor to become a popular segment in the e-commerce industry
Sanchita Dash | 6 min read
Redefining The Handicraft Sector For The 4G Generation

Redefining The Handicraft Sector For The 4G Generation

Handicraft exports from India in the fiscal year 2015- 2016 was registered at a whopping $1.9 billion
Sheela Lunkad | 4 min read
Creating the Artful Home With Raseel Gujral

Creating the Artful Home With Raseel Gujral

With brands like Casa Paradox and Casa Pop, Raseel, as a designer, has stunned as everytime.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
"Chances of not meeting consumer expectations is the biggest challenge of e-commerce"

"Chances of not meeting consumer expectations is the biggest challenge of e-commerce"

Consumer expectations and product reality must be in sync - says Homestudio.com founder Alok Duggal
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
What's Old Is New Again for These Two Resale Franchisees

What's Old Is New Again for These Two Resale Franchisees

Mark Hoon has never been an employee. Instead, he and his wife have been small-business owners for three decades-plus, and franchisees since 2008.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Exclusive: Watch This Entrepreneur's Emotional Shark Tank Pitch Before It Airs on TV
Shark Tank

Exclusive: Watch This Entrepreneur's Emotional Shark Tank Pitch Before It Airs on TV

Growing up, life was anything but a bed of roses for this ambitious Texas inventor. Find out how his journey led him from mattress-cleaning to the Tank, before the next episode airs this Friday.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
From Selling Games to Running Mebelkart, Inspiring Journey of a Young Entrepreneur
Startup Success Stories

From Selling Games to Running Mebelkart, Inspiring Journey of a Young Entrepreneur

Startup ensures larger product assortment and more efficient and seamless transaction.
Sneha Banerjee | 8 min read
With HomeLane, upgrade house to your dream home
Home Improvement

With HomeLane, upgrade house to your dream home

The startup is an organized tech-based solution for semi-furnishing market in India.
Samiksha Jain | 5 min read
Furniture Made by Bacteria? This Futuristic Design Firm Says It Will Happen.
Business Unusual

Furniture Made by Bacteria? This Futuristic Design Firm Says It Will Happen.

David Benjamin, the founder of a design firm called The Living, talks about his next-generation architecture projects.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read