Home Improvement

3 Must-Know Tips from Real Estate Insiders
Real Estate

3 Must-Know Tips from Real Estate Insiders

Maximize your home sale with these tips.
GOBankingRates | 2 min read
10 Simple Ways to Increase the Value of Your Home or Investment Property

10 Simple Ways to Increase the Value of Your Home or Investment Property

Have you heard the one about an 'Ikea bedroom miracle'?
Brandon Turner | 6 min read
The 10 Best Cities to Flip Houses

The 10 Best Cities to Flip Houses

It requires a little more research than just watching HGTV.
Grace Reader | 6 min read
Forget Everything You've Read: Buying a House is NOT For Suckers

Forget Everything You've Read: Buying a House is NOT For Suckers

Some financial gurus say that a home is a liability, not an asset. But this landlord says they're wrong.
Brandon Turner | 7 min read
This Gizmo Literally Lets You See Through Walls

This Gizmo Literally Lets You See Through Walls

Dreamed of x-ray vision? This startup has the answer -- sort of.
Jason Fell | 2 min read

More From This Topic

With the Help of These Franchises, You Earn the Yard of the Year Award
Franchise 500

With the Help of These Franchises, You Earn the Yard of the Year Award

If you're going to have a yard, you might as well make sure it's at least pretty to look at.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Decorate With Intention: Let Your House Help You De-Stress
Home Decor

Decorate With Intention: Let Your House Help You De-Stress

Break free of automatic TV time and learn how to really unwind and recharge with these easy ideas that don't cost a dime
Houzz | 5 min read
Houzz Co-Founder Adi Tatarko Tells Us Why Bootstrapping Was the Best Thing for the Company
Ready For Anything

Houzz Co-Founder Adi Tatarko Tells Us Why Bootstrapping Was the Best Thing for the Company

Tatarko initially launched her home design company with her husband as a side project. Now it is reportedly valued at more than $2 billion.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
This Franchise Knows Just How Cool (and Hot) It Is for a Woman to Own and Operate an HVAC Business
Franchise Players

This Franchise Knows Just How Cool (and Hot) It Is for a Woman to Own and Operate an HVAC Business

Mandy Solis considers herself lucky to have had a mentor who 'never treated me differently because I was young or a woman.'
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
What's Hot in Franchising? The Big Takeaways From Our Franchise 500 Ranking.
Franchise 500

What's Hot in Franchising? The Big Takeaways From Our Franchise 500 Ranking.

From hotels to fast food, a look at which sectors are powering the franchise world.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
This Franchisee Says He's All About Renewal -- of Carpets and Wood, That Is.
Franchise Players

This Franchisee Says He's All About Renewal -- of Carpets and Wood, That Is.

Albuquerque-based Glenn Buckland has been in the franchise business 28-plus years and now divides his time between businesses that clean carpets and refresh wood.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Google, Amazon Expand Into On-Demand Home Services
Home Improvement

Google, Amazon Expand Into On-Demand Home Services

The 'gig' economy is expected to grow more than twice its current size by 2020 and these two giant companies want a piece of the pie.
Harriet Taylor | 4 min read
These Days, This HVAC Franchisee Is Cooling His Heels as a Successful Business Owner
Franchise Players

These Days, This HVAC Franchisee Is Cooling His Heels as a Successful Business Owner

Derek Cole held a variety of jobs in HVAC before becoming a franchise owner in 2009.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
This Man Climbed the Ladder by Sticking With Gutters
Franchisees

This Man Climbed the Ladder by Sticking With Gutters

Loyalty and ambition drive a U.S. success story.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Check Out This Star Trek-Style Home Elevator
Home Improvement

Check Out This Star Trek-Style Home Elevator

The Terry Lifestyle Lift offers an alternative to stairlifts and bulky home elevators for those with mobility issues.
Reuters | 5 min read