Home-Office Design

Where Are You Gonna Work Today? The Death of the 8-Hour Desk.
Office Space

Have you considered having your office receptionist do double duty as your company barista?
Adam Felson | 5 min read
4 Trends in Home-Office Design

Whether your style is minimalistic or multipurpose, you have design options when work and home collide.
Lana Bortolot | 12 min read
A Wiser Use of Space: How to Set Up Your Home Office

Part Two of a three-part series on home offices: Tips for choosing an optimal spot and staying organized.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read