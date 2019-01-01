There are no Videos in your queue.
Home Offices
Working From Home
One is easy. Two, not so much. Here are ways to make room for two to work at home
Have a little fun in your workspace with an out-of-the-ordinary desk.
Working in a home office that's neat, clean and organized will help you start your day with a smile.
Running a business from your house is a boon for entrepreneurs but you need sunshine and people to thrive.
Forget the office grind. Productivity thrives when workers don't have to leave their house.
Home Offices
Whether your style is minimalistic or multipurpose, you have design options when work and home collide.
Workplace Safety
Wherever your team members are working, they need the same protections as they would have at their desk.
Home Offices
Make your home office feel like an away office with these simple tricks.
Design
Some insight about why certain offices are more or less satisfying to work in.
Security
To keep your expensive work equipment out of the hands of burglars, try these affordable, DIY security options.
Work From Home
Distractions are plentiful when you are home, and often it's only the most disciplined who can remain productive and efficient.
Conference Calls
Without face-to-face contact, it's difficult to manage the conversation, navigate complex issues or deal with difficult personalities in the group. The good news is there are specific techniques you can use to improve these calls.
Office Space
Thinking of redoing your home office? You're definitely going to want to check out these off-the-wall ideas.
Telecommuting
You need to structure your environment in such a way that you can maintain your focus on your work.
