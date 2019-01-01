My Queue

Home Offices

Working at Home Together (and Apart)
Working From Home

One is easy. Two, not so much. Here are ways to make room for two to work at home
Houzz | 5 min read
12 Ideas for Creative Desks

Have a little fun in your workspace with an out-of-the-ordinary desk.
Laura Gaskill | 4 min read
Get a Spotless, Organized Home Office in One Week

Working in a home office that's neat, clean and organized will help you start your day with a smile.
Houzz | 6 min read
5 Benefits of Getting Outside the Home Office Every Day

Running a business from your house is a boon for entrepreneurs but you need sunshine and people to thrive.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
20 Reasons to Let Your Employees Work From Home

Forget the office grind. Productivity thrives when workers don't have to leave their house.
Cynthia Johnson | 5 min read

More From This Topic

4 Trends in Home-Office Design
Home Offices

Whether your style is minimalistic or multipurpose, you have design options when work and home collide.
Lana Bortolot | 12 min read
Even Virtual Offices Need Real Workplace Safety Policies
Workplace Safety

Wherever your team members are working, they need the same protections as they would have at their desk.
Peylina Chu | 5 min read
How to Be More Productive While Working From Home
Home Offices

Make your home office feel like an away office with these simple tricks.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
Do You Dislike the Design of Your Workplace? Here's Why.
Design

Some insight about why certain offices are more or less satisfying to work in.
Gretchen Rubin | 4 min read
4 Great Gadgets to Help Protect Your Home Office
Security

To keep your expensive work equipment out of the hands of burglars, try these affordable, DIY security options.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Survey Finds Mobile Devices Lure Us Into Working Longer, But No One Objects Much
Remote Workers

The work/life balance seems to be resolved. Work won.
Don Mennig | 4 min read
How to Stay Productive Working From Home
Work From Home

Distractions are plentiful when you are home, and often it's only the most disciplined who can remain productive and efficient.
Donna Fuscaldo | 5 min read
How to Make Your Conference Calls Run Flawlessly
Conference Calls

Without face-to-face contact, it's difficult to manage the conversation, navigate complex issues or deal with difficult personalities in the group. The good news is there are specific techniques you can use to improve these calls.
Dana Brownlee | 4 min read
An Indoor Beach and 4 Other Amazing and Unusual Home-Office Designs
Office Space

Thinking of redoing your home office? You're definitely going to want to check out these off-the-wall ideas.
Adam Toren | 4 min read
Working From Home? Avoid These Not-So-Obvious Distractions.
Telecommuting

You need to structure your environment in such a way that you can maintain your focus on your work.
Adam Callinan | 4 min read