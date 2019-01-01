My Queue

Home Remodeling

U.S. Air Force Veteran Makes Old Spaces Feel New Again at Kitchen Tune-Up
Franchise Players

For 22 years, Stu Reid has remodeled everything from kitchens and bathrooms to the interior of a private jet.
Erin Schultz | 4 min read
$1.7 Million a Month: How Meridith Baer Built a Crazy Successful Home-Staging Business

The star of HGTV's 'Staged to Perfection' spent 18 years working as a screenwriter, but her career path was completely unscripted.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Top 10 Home Improvement Franchises

Whether you want to put your DIY skills to work or don a suit and sell your wares in a showroom, there's a home improvement franchise that'll fit your style.