HomeAway

Travel Businesses

How Two 'Old School' Travel Platforms are Beating Airbnb

Original vacation rental marketplaces are thriving by sticking to what they do best.
Hurdlr | 8 min read
Expedia to Buy Airbnb Competitor HomeAway in $3.9 Billion Deal

This is the largest acquisition in Expedia's history.
Reuters | 3 min read
Good News for Airbnb Hosts and Uber Drivers: Here Comes Insurance

The independent sharing economy organization Peers unveils plans for two insurance programs for individuals working in the sharing economy.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
What's Next for the Sharing Economy?

With successes such as Uber and Airbnb, peer-to-peer businesses are here to stay.
Matt Villano | 3 min read
HomeAway Partners With Gogobot to Gain a New Edge in Vacation Rentals

Vacation-rental company HomeAway's new partnership with travel advice site Gogobot allows property owners to create unique guidebooks to entice renters.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Entrepreneurs

HomeAway Co-founder on Making Acquisitions

In this 'Trep Talk Extra, Brian Sharples explains how he improved the transition process after buying multiple companies.
Teri Evans
Entrepreneurs

HomeAway Co-founder on Risks and Rewards of Super Bowl Ads

In this 'Trep Talk Extra, Brian Sharples shares lessons learned when his company gambled big on Super Bowl commercials.
Teri Evans
Entrepreneurs

HomeAway Co-founder on Curiosity, Influence and Rejection

Brian Sharples shares his personal story in 'Trep Talk, and offers advice on how young 'treps can handle startup challenges.
Teri Evans