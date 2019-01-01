My Queue

Homejoy

What the HomeJoy Failure Tells Us About the Future of the On-Demand Economy
What the HomeJoy Failure Tells Us About the Future of the On-Demand Economy

The home services market is enormous, yet there is not a lot of room for middle men.
Sam Madden | 9 min read
Cleaning Startup Homejoy Shuts Down, Blames Worker Classification Lawsuits

The multiple worker classification lawsuits filed against the company were the 'deciding factor.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
The Sharing Economy is Misnamed But Deserves Celebration Anyway

The Sharing Economy is Misnamed But Deserves Celebration Anyway

Technology and the profit motive are creating more opportunity for entrepreneurs and better prices for consumers.
Andrew Geant | 5 min read