My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

HomeKit

The First Products That Support Apple's HomeKit Have Arrived
HomeKit

The First Products That Support Apple's HomeKit Have Arrived

A year after Apple first announced it, you can finally buy products based on HomeKit
Steve Dent | 2 min read
Apple Delays HomeKit Launch

Apple Delays HomeKit Launch

The tech giant's connected home platform will likely arrive in early fall, rather than early summer.
Stacey Higginbotham | 4 min read
5 Steps the 'Smart' Home Industry Must Take to Develop a Consumer Market

5 Steps the 'Smart' Home Industry Must Take to Develop a Consumer Market

Consumers are, so far, unmoved by the prospect of the hyper-connected home and won't be until the technology is as easily used as a smart phone.
Scott Ford | 5 min read