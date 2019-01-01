My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Homelessness

Microsoft Pledges $500M for Affordable Housing in Seattle
Microsoft

Microsoft Pledges $500M for Affordable Housing in Seattle

The pledge is intended to help tackle the low and middle-income housing crisis in Seattle, but also to encourage policy change, new investment by the state, and to support organizations that help the homeless.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
This Entrepreneur Risked It All and Ended Up Homeless Handing Out Resumes on a Street Corner

This Entrepreneur Risked It All and Ended Up Homeless Handing Out Resumes on a Street Corner

Talk about embracing failure.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
Seattle Is Taxing Amazon to Help Solve Its Homeless Problem: Bad Move.

Seattle Is Taxing Amazon to Help Solve Its Homeless Problem: Bad Move.

Amazon paid zero federal income tax on a 2017 profit of $5.6 billion. It received a $784 million rebate from the new federal tax law. Seattle's 'head tax' will cost it $12.4 million yearly for five years.
Jake Rheude | 4 min read
Starbucks Is Now Open for Loitering and It's a Terrible Business Decision

Starbucks Is Now Open for Loitering and It's a Terrible Business Decision

The chain is now allowing anyone to use their spaces, regardless of whether they purchase anything.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
3 Nonprofit Founders Who Are Inspiring Entrepreneurs

3 Nonprofit Founders Who Are Inspiring Entrepreneurs

Hygiene for the homeless. Flowers for the forgotten in hospitals. Crucial supplies for cops: Sounds a lot like entrepreneurship!
Brian Hughes | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Fire Your Marketing Team and Hire Homeless People
Marketing

Fire Your Marketing Team and Hire Homeless People

A man holding a clever sign reminded me about the power of great copy.
Andrew Medal | 3 min read
These Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs Once Were Homeless
Success Stories

These Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs Once Were Homeless

Be inspired by these contemporary, real-life Horatio Alger stories of hard work and success.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Is it Responsible for a Homeless Single Parent to Launch a Business?
Entrepreneurs

Is it Responsible for a Homeless Single Parent to Launch a Business?

Entrepreneurs normally encourage people to stop at nothing to pursue their dreams. In this case, one entrepreneur isn't so sure.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
How This Former Councilwoman Is Helping Vets and the Homeless Find Jobs
Job Creation

How This Former Councilwoman Is Helping Vets and the Homeless Find Jobs

A Los Angeles civil servant explains the challenges related to the work force today.
Lambeth Hochwald | 3 min read
Orphaned and Homeless, How This Self-Taught Techie Founded a Multi-Million Dollar Empire
Perseverance

Orphaned and Homeless, How This Self-Taught Techie Founded a Multi-Million Dollar Empire

Jason Wolfe's leading e-tail venture, GiftCards.com, took shape while he was living in his car and teaching himself to code with books checked out of the library.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Entrepreneur's Nonprofit Rolls Out a Nontraditional Shelter for the Homeless
Starting a Business

Entrepreneur's Nonprofit Rolls Out a Nontraditional Shelter for the Homeless

EDAR offers mobile protection to give homeless people a roof as a low-cost alternative solution to a widespread community problem.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Business Incubators for a Variety of Niches
Starting a Business

Business Incubators for a Variety of Niches

A growing number of specialized, market-specific business accelerators are helping entrepreneurs around the country get their businesses off the ground
Gwen Moran | 8 min read