Homelessness
Microsoft
The pledge is intended to help tackle the low and middle-income housing crisis in Seattle, but also to encourage policy change, new investment by the state, and to support organizations that help the homeless.
Talk about embracing failure.
Amazon paid zero federal income tax on a 2017 profit of $5.6 billion. It received a $784 million rebate from the new federal tax law. Seattle's 'head tax' will cost it $12.4 million yearly for five years.
The chain is now allowing anyone to use their spaces, regardless of whether they purchase anything.
Hygiene for the homeless. Flowers for the forgotten in hospitals. Crucial supplies for cops: Sounds a lot like entrepreneurship!
