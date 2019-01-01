My Queue

Hong Kong

Labor Groups Criticize Disney Over Worker Conditions at Chinese Suppliers
Disney

Labor Groups Criticize Disney Over Worker Conditions at Chinese Suppliers

Disney, set to open a $5.5 billion theme park in mainland China on Thursday, said it took any violation of labor regulations 'seriously' and that it would investigate any allegations against its suppliers.
Reuters | 3 min read
Why U.S. IoT Entrepreneurs Should Consider Moving to Hong Kong

Why U.S. IoT Entrepreneurs Should Consider Moving to Hong Kong

Hong Kong's location and economic freedoms makes it an ideal place spot to foster growth and penetrate the Chinese market.
Josh Steimle | 5 min read
What a Famous Artist Taught Me About Business

What a Famous Artist Taught Me About Business

Here's how I applied the wisdom of Giovanni DeCunto to grow as an entrepreneur.
Stacey Alcorn | 4 min read
Why Your Startup Can't Ignore Asia

Why Your Startup Can't Ignore Asia

There are 4.4 billion people there, and more and more of them have fast Internet and smartphones.
Josh Steimle | 6 min read
Which Country Spends the Most Online? (Infographic)

Which Country Spends the Most Online? (Infographic)

Consumers are buying more online than ever before. Here's a breakdown of what ecommerce spending looks like across the globe.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Drone Maker Lands $60 Million From Intel
Intel

Drone Maker Lands $60 Million From Intel

Yuneec, based in Hong Kong, is a way for Intel to enter new markets.
Barb Darrow | 2 min read
6 Global Alternative Cities to Silicon Valley to Start Your Company
Location

6 Global Alternative Cities to Silicon Valley to Start Your Company

Silicon Valley is the gold standard for launching startups, but it's not all rainbows and unicorns. Here is a snapshot of other hubs to inspire you to look elsewhere.
Josh Steimle | 10 min read
When It Comes to Knockoffs, Imitation Is the Costliest Form of Flattery
Trademarks

When It Comes to Knockoffs, Imitation Is the Costliest Form of Flattery

Trademarks and patents are far from perfect protection but they are, literally, the least a business can do to protect itself from counterfeiters.
Rohan Ayyar | 5 min read
10 Starbucks Frappuccinos You Can't Buy in America
Starbucks

10 Starbucks Frappuccinos You Can't Buy in America

As the famous drink celebrates its 20th birthday, check out where in the world you can buy flavors such as cheesecake and red bean.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Hong Kong's Central Bank Warns Against Investing in Bitcoin in Wake of Alleged Pyramid Scheme
Bitcoin

Hong Kong's Central Bank Warns Against Investing in Bitcoin in Wake of Alleged Pyramid Scheme

When MyCoin suddenly shut down, some $387 million in investor cash bit the dust. Officials suspect that the exchange scammed customers all along.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How U.S. Entrepreneurs Can Expand or Partner in Asia
Global Business

How U.S. Entrepreneurs Can Expand or Partner in Asia

In the last four years, changes in Hong Kong's and Singapore's startup scenes have created opportunities -- and China's consumer market is evolving, too.
Peter S. Cohan | 7 min read
A Chinese-Food Delivery Man Ends Up Driving One of Hong Kong's Hottest Startups
Hong Kong

A Chinese-Food Delivery Man Ends Up Driving One of Hong Kong's Hottest Startups

Steven Lam's fast-growing company, GoGo Van, bills itself as the Uber of delivery vans and has raised $17 million in venture capital.
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
Overcoming Startup Obstacles, Hong Kong Style
Hong Kong

Overcoming Startup Obstacles, Hong Kong Style

Babson College's Peter Cohan offers lessons to learn from WeLab, offering below-market personal loans to consumers.
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
Top 4 Crowdfunding Developments and Predictions for Asia in 2015
Asia

Top 4 Crowdfunding Developments and Predictions for Asia in 2015

The new year has arrived and for those looking to get into Asia's crowdfunding market, here are our predictions.
David Drake | 5 min read
Why 2014 Was the Year of the Story
Editor's Note

Why 2014 Was the Year of the Story

Storytelling was the common thread in an otherwise mercurial year in business.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read

Hong Kong is a former British colony located in southeastern China that was returned to Chinese sovereignty on July 1, 1997. It holds onto its own currency. Other than the city of Hong Kong -- located on the island of Hong Kong -- being a glittering metropolis known for its bustling economy and food scene, it's also become a hub for technology startups given its proximity to the massive Chinese market. 