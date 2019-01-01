My Queue

Hooters

From Franchisor to a Competitor's Franchisee: How a Hooters Owner Bounced Back
Career Change

From Franchisor to a Competitor's Franchisee: How a Hooters Owner Bounced Back

Former Hooters owner is back in business at Twin Peaks.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
A Coffee Shop Franchise Where the Baristas Wear Almost Nothing Is Actually a Thing

A Coffee Shop Franchise Where the Baristas Wear Almost Nothing Is Actually a Thing

Based in California, Bottoms Up Espresso is just beginning to franchise.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Sin Is in at These Booming Eateries

Sin Is in at These Booming Eateries

At some restaurants, the seven deadly sins aren't just vices: They're big business, too.
Katie Little | 3 min read
Starbucks, Hooters and 10 Other Chains Honoring Veterans With Deals

Starbucks, Hooters and 10 Other Chains Honoring Veterans With Deals

A snapshot of the restaurant and retail chains that are serving up Veterans Day deals to those who have served our country.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Franchise Players: International Hooters Franchisee on Taking the Business Worldwide

Franchise Players: International Hooters Franchisee on Taking the Business Worldwide

With Hooters locations from South Africa to Portland, Ore., Michael Pruitt knows how to make a brand go global.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read

More From This Topic

'Breastaurant' Battle Ends With Pair of Press Releases
Franchises

'Breastaurant' Battle Ends With Pair of Press Releases

Hooters and La Cima, a franchisee for Twin Peaks, reach an out-of-court settlement -- though the war of words continues.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin
'Breastaurants' Ring Up Big Profits
Marketing

'Breastaurants' Ring Up Big Profits

Restaurants that woo men with attractive waitresses, big beer selections & giant TVs are winning loyal customers--and raking in revenues.
Jason Daley | 9 min read