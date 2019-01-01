My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Horarios

Las empresas que obligan a su personal a trabajar horas extra son 'tontas': Jack Ma
Amazon

Las empresas que obligan a su personal a trabajar horas extra son 'tontas': Jack Ma

Estaba respondiendo a un debate sobre el horario chino 996, que significa trabajar de 9:00 a 21:00, seis días a la semana.
Laurie Chen | 4 min read
Trucos para administrar mejor tu tiempo que la gente sumamente exitosa pone en práctica todos los días

Trucos para administrar mejor tu tiempo que la gente sumamente exitosa pone en práctica todos los días

La buena administración del tiempo es un gran factor para el éxito.
John Rampton | 10 min read
Richard Branson dice que los fines de semana deberían de ser de 3 o 4 días

Richard Branson dice que los fines de semana deberían de ser de 3 o 4 días

El fundador de Virgin Group invitó a las empresas a implementar prácticas de trabajo flexibles para aprovechar al máximo a sus empleados.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
Infografía: 6 razones por las que debes salir temprano

Infografía: 6 razones por las que debes salir temprano

Dejar el trabajo a tiempo es mucho más que un capricho o un acto de rebeldía: es una premisa para nuestro bienestar físico y emocional.
Entrepreneur en Español | 1 min read
6 tips para equilibrar negocio y familia

6 tips para equilibrar negocio y familia

Si quieres pasar tiempo con tus hijos y tener éxito en tu negocio, toma nota de estos consejos.
Evrim Oralkan | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Crea rutinas y genera ideas
Consultoría

Crea rutinas y genera ideas

No esperes sentado a que la inspiración llegue. Mejor, establece un horario que te permita ser productivo.
James Clear | 6 min read
Queremos tareas, no horarios
Columnas

Queremos tareas, no horarios

Ofrecer flexibilidad y la oportunidad de trabajar bajo proyecto te servirá para reclutar y conservar talento joven.
Diego Planas | 3 min read