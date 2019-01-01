There are no Videos in your queue.
Horarios
Amazon
Estaba respondiendo a un debate sobre el horario chino 996, que significa trabajar de 9:00 a 21:00, seis días a la semana.
La buena administración del tiempo es un gran factor para el éxito.
El fundador de Virgin Group invitó a las empresas a implementar prácticas de trabajo flexibles para aprovechar al máximo a sus empleados.
Dejar el trabajo a tiempo es mucho más que un capricho o un acto de rebeldía: es una premisa para nuestro bienestar físico y emocional.
Si quieres pasar tiempo con tus hijos y tener éxito en tu negocio, toma nota de estos consejos.
Consultoría
No esperes sentado a que la inspiración llegue. Mejor, establece un horario que te permita ser productivo.
Columnas
Ofrecer flexibilidad y la oportunidad de trabajar bajo proyecto te servirá para reclutar y conservar talento joven.
