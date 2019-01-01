My Queue

hospitality tech

Meet Connie, the Robot Concierge at a Virginia Hilton
Robots

Meet Connie, the Robot Concierge at a Virginia Hilton

Using IBM's artificial intelligence, the machine can greet guests, answer questions and more.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Offline To Online: Startup Platform ChefXChange Helps Users Find Local Private Chefs For Hire

Offline To Online: Startup Platform ChefXChange Helps Users Find Local Private Chefs For Hire

Startup ChefXChange offers food enthusiasts an online platform to search for chefs who'll cook for you, manage everything from the menu to the grocery shopping, and even the washing up.
Pamella de Leon | 8 min read
Reserveout Founder and CEO Khalil Shadid On Acquisitions, Expansions And More

Reserveout Founder and CEO Khalil Shadid On Acquisitions, Expansions And More

Reserveout was launched to shift restaurant and consumer behavior when it came to restaurant operations and reservations, and enable a more transparent and easy experience for anyone who wants to discover, view or make a reservation with restaurants in the Middle East.
Fida Chaaban | 7 min read