hospitals

4 Big Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Help the U.S. Healthcare System Save Money
Technology

The immense amount of money spent on health care means lucrative opportunity for innovators.
Obianuju Helen Okoye | 4 min read
This U.K. Startup Wants to Be the New Airbnb of Hospitals -- But People Aren't Having It

Would you stay in a stranger's home to recover and trust them to take care of you?
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
How the Loss of a Child Sparked This Former Tech Exec to Start His Own Business

Phil Martie founded Nicolette in his daughter's memory to give parents of babies hospitalized in NICUs an empowered voice in their children's medical care, something he and his wife didn't feel they had when they needed it most. But will hospitals welcome his solution?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 15+ min read
This Innovative Cap Helps Chemotherapy Patients Keep More Hair

The FDA approved the DigniCap for use in the U.S. this week.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read