Hotels
Hotels
Opening in the wake of a natural disaster didn't alter their vision for the Serafina Beach Hotel.
Save time, money and sanity by visiting tony East Hampton over the winter.
Get your next big idea on picturesque Nassau Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
The Real Coconut sells products that have proven popular at the Mexican hotel restaurant with the same name.
Most employees know not to book business travel at a 5-star resort, but it takes much more than that to keep costs down.
More From This Topic
Global Expansion
International brand Swire was unknown in the U.S. when it opened its hotel in Miami.
Travel
Mega fans of the hit HBO show may want to make their way to Finland for this.
Travel
Check out this constant traveler's Swiss Army Knife set of apps that help him find rides, hotels and, most importantly, edible food.
Travel
This super traveler's top tips for snagging freebies, avoiding headaches and getting a good night's sleep.
Trends
Don't fall into short-term traps.
Hotels
Here's an example of customer service that goes beyond expectations.
Hotels
The president of 21c Museum Hotels says that art strengthens the company's growing footprint.
Amazon Echo
You'll be able to walk into your room and say 'Alexa, open the curtains,' or 'Alexa, lower the temperature.'
Travel
Whether you're going back home or heading overseas, here are some simple things you can do to ensure a safer stay.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Entrepreneurs should pay close attention to how these two hotel chains merge their brands and strategies.
Hotels
are businesses that provide lodging -- and often other services such as food and entertainment -- to travelers. Entrepreneurs can own a franchise of hotels, such as
Hampton by Hilton
,
Days Inn
or
Howard Johnson
.
