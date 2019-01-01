My Queue

Hotels

The First New Hotel to Open in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria Is Thriving. Here's What Its Founders Have Learned.
The First New Hotel to Open in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria Is Thriving. Here's What Its Founders Have Learned.

Opening in the wake of a natural disaster didn't alter their vision for the Serafina Beach Hotel.
Patrick Carone | 5 min read
5 Reasons an Off-Season Vacation Is the Ultimate Hack for Travelers Looking to Recharge

Save time, money and sanity by visiting tony East Hampton over the winter.
Patrick Carone | 4 min read
5 Science-Proved Reasons Vacation Will Boost Your Brain

Get your next big idea on picturesque Nassau Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
Patrick Carone | 5 min read
How She Built a Hotel in Mexico and Wound Up With a Packaged Food Company

The Real Coconut sells products that have proven popular at the Mexican hotel restaurant with the same name.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
Business Travel Costs Are Expected to Rise -- Here's How to Negate the Price Bump

Most employees know not to book business travel at a 5-star resort, but it takes much more than that to keep costs down.
Scott Hyden | 5 min read

How This 200-Year-Old Company Overcame a Lack of Name Recognition When Entering a New Market
How This 200-Year-Old Company Overcame a Lack of Name Recognition When Entering a New Market

International brand Swire was unknown in the U.S. when it opened its hotel in Miami.
C-Suite TV | 1 min read
Check Out This Amazing 'Game of Thrones' Themed Ice Hotel That's Fit for the Night King
Check Out This Amazing 'Game of Thrones' Themed Ice Hotel That's Fit for the Night King

Mega fans of the hit HBO show may want to make their way to Finland for this.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
The 10 Best Travel Apps, According to a Guy Who Lives Out of a Suitcase
The 10 Best Travel Apps, According to a Guy Who Lives Out of a Suitcase

Check out this constant traveler's Swiss Army Knife set of apps that help him find rides, hotels and, most importantly, edible food.
Maurice Freedman | 6 min read
10 Things I Learned After Sleeping 1,000 Nights in Hotel Rooms
10 Things I Learned After Sleeping 1,000 Nights in Hotel Rooms

This super traveler's top tips for snagging freebies, avoiding headaches and getting a good night's sleep.
Maurice Freedman | 6 min read
Why You Shouldn't Build a Trendy Business
Why You Shouldn't Build a Trendy Business

Don't fall into short-term traps.
Ximena N. Larkin | 2 min read
Hotel Guest Requests, and Receives, Framed, Signed Photo of Christopher Walken
Hotel Guest Requests, and Receives, Framed, Signed Photo of Christopher Walken

Here's an example of customer service that goes beyond expectations.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
This Hotel Chain's Selling Point Is That It Doubles as a Museum
This Hotel Chain's Selling Point Is That It Doubles as a Museum

The president of 21c Museum Hotels says that art strengthens the company's growing footprint.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
Wynn Las Vegas Adding Amazon Echo to All Rooms
Wynn Las Vegas Adding Amazon Echo to All Rooms

You'll be able to walk into your room and say 'Alexa, open the curtains,' or 'Alexa, lower the temperature.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
The Green Beret Hotel Check-In Safety List
The Green Beret Hotel Check-In Safety List

Whether you're going back home or heading overseas, here are some simple things you can do to ensure a safer stay.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
3 Lessons to Learn From the Marriott-Starwood Merger
3 Lessons to Learn From the Marriott-Starwood Merger

Entrepreneurs should pay close attention to how these two hotel chains merge their brands and strategies.
AJ Agrawal | 4 min read
Hotels are businesses that provide lodging -- and often other services such as food and entertainment -- to travelers. Entrepreneurs can own a franchise of hotels, such as Hampton by Hilton, Days Inn or Howard Johnson.