My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hotstar

#7 Shows & Movies You Can't-Miss On Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon This March
Netflix

#7 Shows & Movies You Can't-Miss On Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon This March

Here's your binge-watch list and it is going to be a busy month!
Priyadarshini Patwa | 3 min read
Monday Musings: Paytm Eyes the Video Space & Hotstar on Lookout for a New CEO

Monday Musings: Paytm Eyes the Video Space & Hotstar on Lookout for a New CEO

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Aastha Singal | 1 min read
10 Things To Watch On Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Others This January 2019

10 Things To Watch On Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Others This January 2019

What's to binge-watch this month? From government-funded experiments to stock market crashing, January is filled with great shows and movie suggestions.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 5 min read
Hot Funds From Star for Hotstar & Know Who's India's Richest Woman: 4 Things to Know Today

Hot Funds From Star for Hotstar & Know Who's India's Richest Woman: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
The Video War Heats Up As Instagram Launches IGTV App

The Video War Heats Up As Instagram Launches IGTV App

You can use IGTV app for watching long-form, vertical video from your favorite Instagram creators
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How This Entrepreneur Is Minting Money While We Laugh
Comedy

How This Entrepreneur Is Minting Money While We Laugh

"Thanks to OTT platforms, Indian comedians are being invited to international events and performing globally"
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
Now Watch Uncensored Game Of Thrones In HD, On Hotstar's Premium Service
Online Video

Now Watch Uncensored Game Of Thrones In HD, On Hotstar's Premium Service

Say goodbye to watching Game Of Thrones illegally.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read