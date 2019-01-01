There are no Videos in your queue.
Hours
Flexibility
The traditional nine-to-five, Monday-through-Friday schedule does not work for everyone anymore.
Could shorter workdays benefit your company's bottom line?
Ready for a longer weekend?
Who doesn't want Fridays off?
The lawsuit seeks class action status for misclassifying a position as exempt from overtime.
More From This Topic
Stress
According to a new study, our offices may be chipping years off our lives.
History
The fight for an eight-hour workday began in 1866 and ended in 1940.
Work Habits
A new study explains why business owners think the extra time and energy is worth it.
Google Maps
If your destination will likely be closed by the time you arrive, you'll get a notification telling you as much.
Long Hours
It's your company. You can't expect anyone to work harder than you do.
Work-Life Balance
Forget 9 to 5: Eighteen percent of full-time employees work more than 60 hours per week, according to the analytics company's latest Work and Education Survey.
Work-Life Balance
Days prior to taking office, Emmanuel Macron suggested that unions should vote on certain 'exceptions' to a long-running and controversial French law.
Work-Life Balance
Speaking at a business conference in Paraguay, Mexican telecommunications billionaire Carlos Slim called for a 'radical overhaul' of the traditional workweek paradigm.
Work-Life Balance
The year-long initiative seeks to determine whether reducing hours leads to increased productivity and fewer sick days.
Salary
Uber published some staggering figures on its company blog about how much money its drivers make.
