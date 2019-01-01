My Queue

House of Cards

Why Actress Robin Wright's Favorite Role May Just Be Entrepreneur
Movies

Why Actress Robin Wright's Favorite Role May Just Be Entrepreneur

The 'House of Cards' actress relishes her evil character, but her heart is in the war-torn nation of Congo.
Joan Oleck | 5 min read
7 Leadership Styles on Television Entrepreneurs Can Learn From

7 Leadership Styles on Television Entrepreneurs Can Learn From

The small screen can teach big lessons on leadership, if you watch closely.
Charles Edge | 5 min read
With Its First Original Movie, Netflix Aims to Upend Old-Fashioned Film Distribution

With Its First Original Movie, Netflix Aims to Upend Old-Fashioned Film Distribution

In collaboration with The Weinstein Company, the streaming giant will debut a sequel to the Oscar-winning 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' next August.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
The Sweet and Simple Marketing Lesson From 'House of Cards'

The Sweet and Simple Marketing Lesson From 'House of Cards'

You don't need data to prove that product demonstrating works. All you need is an audience and BBQ ribs.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
What Does Kevin Spacey Know About 'Disruption?' Apparently A Lot.

What Does Kevin Spacey Know About 'Disruption?' Apparently A Lot.

Recently, Kevin Spacey spoke to a crowd full of tech junkies on what is needed to break into industries that seem resilient to change.
Daniel Newman | 5 min read

Learning From Past Mistakes, Netflix Takes New Approach to Price Hikes
Netflix

Learning From Past Mistakes, Netflix Takes New Approach to Price Hikes

When Netflix raised its subscription prices two years ago, users rebelled. This time, the company is doing it differently.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Quiznos Is Bankrupt, But It Made an Awesome 'House of Thrones' Mashup
Quiznos

Quiznos Is Bankrupt, But It Made an Awesome 'House of Thrones' Mashup

The bankrupt sandwich chain attempts to tap into the television zeitgeist in an ad that combines characters from cult TV shows 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of Cards.'
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Chipotle's New Series Feels Like House of Cards, But Without the Good Parts
Marketing

Chipotle's New Series Feels Like House of Cards, But Without the Good Parts

Chipotle premiered the first episode of its comedy series Farmed and Dangerous this Monday on Hulu.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read