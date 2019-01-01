My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

housing

Will India Housing Sector Return to Favour with Private Equity Firms?
Real Estate

Will India Housing Sector Return to Favour with Private Equity Firms?

Private Equity firms have their own investment rationale, and Indian residential real estate has been far from being attractive to them
Anuj Puri | 5 min read
Emerging Housing Trends in 2019

Emerging Housing Trends in 2019

The year 2019 looks to redefine the Indian reality space
Shivam Sinha | 4 min read