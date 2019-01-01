There are no Videos in your queue.
Housing Prices
Cities
Think beyond the coasts.
You can mimic her hard work and frugality but good luck finding a guaranteed cheap apartment or a college degree without student debt.
Emerging markets can use the technology to leapfrog development stages to go straight to local, high-tech production.
Tech companies bidding for coveted talent are indirectly driving housing costs higher than most people can easily afford.
Silicon Valley's burdensome housing costs and chronic traffic congestion make Portland's thriving tech sector a powerful draw.
More From This Topic
San Francisco
This illustrator tapped his creativity to create 'a solution that works for me.'
Silicon Valley
Tech professionals, especially when ready to start a family, find many pleasant cities around the nation offer tempting alternatives to the astronomically expensive San Francisco Bay area.
Facebook
The company's offer is a statement about congestion in Silicon Valley and the shortcomings of remote workers.
Real Estate
WinnCompanies Founder Arthur Winn has spent 40 years revolutionizing the affordable housing industry.
3-D Printing
Just think, you can print up the house of your dreams for less than the cost of other new homes.
Technology Startups
Three Western locales previously considered vacation destinations are now alternatives to Silicon Valley life at a much more affordable price.
