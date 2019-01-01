My Queue

Why Do Family Businesses Face Hiccups in Having a Professional Leadership Team?
family owned business

The priorities may be on one's own passion and this may not be the same as the person who hands over the baton.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
SoftBank Loses Nikesh Arora

Nikesh gave more details about his resignation via his Twitter handle
Sneha Banerjee | 1 min read
The Last Ditch Effort

Will Vineet Singh - a sales veteran and one of the key instruments in Info Edge's 99Acres and Naukri.com's growth - be able to keep the defamed realty portal Housing.com afloat.
Sandeep Soni | 4 min read
"Time to put life into something new. Time to get reborn."

Housing.com's Co-founder Advitiya Sharma shares why he quit Housing and what lies ahead.
Prerna Raturi | 5 min read
Transforming Housing.com!

Laser focus on the right things: Priority for Housing.com
Priyannkaa Dey | 2 min read