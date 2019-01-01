My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

How The Media Works

The Power of Trying: Why You Must Take Leaps Into Unknown Territory
Editor's Note

The Power of Trying: Why You Must Take Leaps Into Unknown Territory

The more we take risks and search for new passions, the more versatile and capable and satisfied we'll be tomorrow.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Want the Upper Hand? Ask the Dumb Questions.

Want the Upper Hand? Ask the Dumb Questions.

Take it from a journalist: You can learn a lot when you shelve your ego.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
The Importance of Making Sure Customers Feel Heard

The Importance of Making Sure Customers Feel Heard

A great product is a problem heard and solved, followed by user feedback heard and integrated.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Pitching Your Business to a Journalist? Here's What Works.

Pitching Your Business to a Journalist? Here's What Works.

Yes, a pitch can lead to a story -- you just need to know how to get our attention.
Jason Feifer | 3 min read
Don't Think Sending Free Stuff to Editors Will Get You Covered

Don't Think Sending Free Stuff to Editors Will Get You Covered

Coverage can't be bought. You can send us stuff if you'd like, but that doesn't mean we'll write about you.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Pitching Your Story to an Editor? Avoid These 3 Phrases.
Editor's Note

Pitching Your Story to an Editor? Avoid These 3 Phrases.

Send a pitch that editors will actually read.
Jason Feifer | 5 min read
Want Press for Your Business? Do It for the Right Reasons.
How The Media Works

Want Press for Your Business? Do It for the Right Reasons.

Don't make this common mistake.
Jason Feifer | 5 min read