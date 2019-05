There’s a wealth of avenues and advice associated with how to be a millionaire. Millionaire status can be achieved through owning a franchise, investing in real estate or starting a business -- just to name a few ways.

Some common themes that emerge from millionaires who are asked for advice is that making a million dollars doesn’t happen overnight, and it requires consistent hard work and good habits.

Other “how to become a millionaire” tips:

Save money to invest, not just for the sake of saving.

Get a millionaire mentor.

Develop one thing you do better than everyone else.

Decide on goals to measure progress.

Create routines that ensure progress on those goals.

Live below your means.

Create multiple flows of income.

Some helpful articles related to how to be a millionaire are “ 8 Slow, Difficult Steps to Become a Millionaire ” and “ 4 Reasons Why You'll Never Be a Millionaire, and How You Can Change That .”