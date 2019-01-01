How to Be a Super Manager

My Queue

4 Ways Your Leadership Development Is Failing Managers
Companies, after all, don't choose managers by drawing names out of a hat. So, how do good employees become bad managers?
Andre Lavoie | 5 min read
Introverts: 4 Ways to Be Yourself and Be a Charismatic Leader

Don't count out introverts. Many are incredibly effective managers for powerful reasons.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
7 Powerful Lessons From Film That Can Teach Each of Us to Be a Super Manager

Learn how to help you help yourself -- and be the sort of great manager employees love -- using these cinematic examples as lessons.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read