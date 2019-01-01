My Queue

How to Become a Millionaire

9 Success Habits of Wealthy People That Cost Nothing
Ready For Anything

9 Success Habits of Wealthy People That Cost Nothing

Money isn't everything but lack of money is a lame excuse for a lot things.
John Rampton | 5 min read
How to Become a Millionaire by Age 30

How to Become a Millionaire by Age 30

Follow these ten steps to get -- and stay -- rich during the earliest stage of your career.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
3 Tips for Developing the Financial Habits of a Millionaire (60-Second Video)

3 Tips for Developing the Financial Habits of a Millionaire (60-Second Video)

Here's what to know to bring in the dough.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
8 Tips to Become a Millionaire This Year

8 Tips to Become a Millionaire This Year

Becoming rich has more to do with restraint and tenacity than it does brilliance or luck.
John Rampton | 7 min read
20 Signs You're Destined to Become a Millionaire

20 Signs You're Destined to Become a Millionaire

Step one: Start making money at a young age. Warren Buffett sold packets of gum to his neighbors at age six.
John Rampton | 9 min read

More From This Topic

12 Ways Millionaires Manage Their Time to Achieve Maximum Productivity
How to Become a Millionaire

12 Ways Millionaires Manage Their Time to Achieve Maximum Productivity

The rule for productivity is that there are no hard and fast rules.It's about what works for you.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
5 Unexpected Millionaire Habits
How to Become a Millionaire

5 Unexpected Millionaire Habits

High-achieving individuals work to become stronger, more knowledgeable and more well-rounded over time.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
How to Achieve More Success as a Couple
Power Couples

How to Achieve More Success as a Couple

Hold each other accountable and encourage each other to do more, not less.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
5 Signs You Have What It Takes to Be a Millionaire
How to Become a Millionaire

5 Signs You Have What It Takes to Be a Millionaire

People with a deep passion for their work are motivated to work hard. That's when they start to make serious money.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
10 Books Every Aspiring Millionaire Must Read
Books

10 Books Every Aspiring Millionaire Must Read

If you aspire to the summit, learn from those who have already climbed mountains.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
The 10 Obsessions You Need to Have to Become a Self-Made Millionaire
How to Become a Millionaire

The 10 Obsessions You Need to Have to Become a Self-Made Millionaire

You get rich by fixating on getting rich.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
Do You Have Any of These 10 Traits of Self-Made Millionaires?
How to Become a Millionaire

Do You Have Any of These 10 Traits of Self-Made Millionaires?

Anyone has what it takes to achieve this status.
Ann Marie Sabath | 5 min read
This Uplifting Tale of a Thrifty Woman Who Amassed a Fortune of Millions Is Also Kind of Discouraging
How to Become a Millionaire

This Uplifting Tale of a Thrifty Woman Who Amassed a Fortune of Millions Is Also Kind of Discouraging

You can mimic her hard work and frugality but good luck finding a guaranteed cheap apartment or a college degree without student debt.
Peter Page | 4 min read
Things Nobody Warns You About Being a Millionaire
Millionaires

Things Nobody Warns You About Being a Millionaire

You would think at least you wouldn't have money problems but, for some, not even that is true.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
7 Secrets That Will Help You Become a Millionaire in the Internet Age
How to Become a Millionaire

7 Secrets That Will Help You Become a Millionaire in the Internet Age

The internet is the great equalizer. Here's how you can take full advantage.
Neil Patel | 2 min read

There’s a wealth of avenues and advice associated with how to become a millionaire. Millionaire status can be achieved through owning a franchise, investing in real estate or starting a business -- just to name a few ways.

Some common themes that emerge from millionaires who are asked for advice is that making a million dollars doesn’t happen overnight, and it requires consistent hard work and good habits.

Other “how to become a millionaire” tips:

  • Save money to invest, not just for the sake of saving.

  • Get a millionaire mentor.

  • Develop one thing you do better than everyone else.

  • Decide on goals to measure progress.

  • Create routines that ensure progress on those goals.

  • Live below your means.

  • Create multiple flows of income.

Some helpful articles related to how to be a millionaire are “8 Slow, Difficult Steps to Become a Millionaire” and “4 Reasons Why You'll Never Be a Millionaire, and How You Can Change That.”