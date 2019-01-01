There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
There’s a wealth of avenues and advice associated with how to become a millionaire. Millionaire status can be achieved through owning a franchise, investing in real estate or starting a business -- just to name a few ways.
Some common themes that emerge from millionaires who are asked for advice is that making a million dollars doesn’t happen overnight, and it requires consistent hard work and good habits.
Other “how to become a millionaire” tips:
Save money to invest, not just for the sake of saving.
Get a millionaire mentor.
Develop one thing you do better than everyone else.
Decide on goals to measure progress.
Create routines that ensure progress on those goals.
Live below your means.
Create multiple flows of income.