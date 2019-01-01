How to manage time can be one of your most precious skills in business. Effective time management involves planning the amount of time you spend on all of the tasks of running a business -- and your personal life -- to get things done in the most effective and productive manner. Some of the elements of effective time management include creating a productive environment, setting of priorities and reducing distractions.
Here are some tools and tips for effective time management:
Don’t touch things twice. As soon as something gets your attention, deal with it.
Get ready for next the day before leaving work so you understand what you’ve accomplished today and what you have to do tomorrow.
Don’t procrastinate. Deal with the most dreaded item on your to-do list first.
Discern between the urgent and the non-urgent tasks.
Stick to the schedule during meetings.
Say no to new commitments to honor your existing commitments. You can avoid stress and burnout this way.
Check email at designated times.
Don’t multitask. Multitasking can reduce your performance and be a productivity drain.
Go off the grid. If you’re constantly getting interrupted, give a point person your contact information in case of an emergency and focus on completing your job.