There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
For business professionals who travel frequently, figuring out how to sleep on a plane can be worth its weight in research considering that sleep deprivation can affect endurance, mood and cognitive skills. There are a range of hacks to ease yourself into sleep easily. Depending on what works best for you, these can include: using earplugs, a sleep mask, wearing comfortable clothing, using a donut pillow for neck support and/or selecting a seat in an airplane that suits your sleeping position.
Some other tips:
Avoid flight-induced dehydration by drinking water regularly over several days before your trip. Avoid caffeinated beverages during travel.
Bring a lavender-scented spray to use on your neck pillow.
Wear a baseball cap to pull over your eyes.
Book aircrafts that offer flatbed service, or seats that recline back 180 degrees.
Request a seat next to an empty one when possible.
For more information on ‘how to sleep on a plane,’ read “Surprising Tricks: How to Sleep on a Plane.”