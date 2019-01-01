For business professionals who travel frequently, figuring out how to sleep on a plane can be worth its weight in research considering that sleep deprivation can affect endurance, mood and cognitive skills. There are a range of hacks to ease yourself into sleep easily. Depending on what works best for you, these can include: using earplugs, a sleep mask, wearing comfortable clothing, using a donut pillow for neck support and/or selecting a seat in an airplane that suits your sleeping position.

Some other tips:

Avoid flight-induced dehydration by drinking water regularly over several days before your trip. Avoid caffeinated beverages during travel. Bring a lavender-scented spray to use on your neck pillow. Wear a baseball cap to pull over your eyes. Book aircrafts that offer flatbed service, or seats that recline back 180 degrees. Request a seat next to an empty one when possible.

