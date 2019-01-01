My Queue

This Crazy Contraption Straps Your Head to an Airline Seat for Better Sleep
This Crazy Contraption Straps Your Head to an Airline Seat for Better Sleep

Want better sleep when traveling? A Finnish startup wants you to try strapping your head to your headrest.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Sleep Better When Traveling

Road warriors can avoid fatigue and jet lag with these tips. Rest affects how you look, feel and perform, making it a sound investment.
Firas Kittaneh | 6 min read
British Airways to Offer 'Slow TV' -- Hours of Repetitive Footage Aimed to Sedate

British Airways passengers in need of a nap will soon have the option to zone out on hours of footage of people knitting, walking in the park and feeding birds.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Surprising Tricks: How to Sleep on a Plane

Get some shuteye while up high with these road-tested tips that work.
Jenna Schnuer | 5 min read
Travel Checklist: What One Entrepreneur Can't Fly Without

We take a peek inside the backpack of Tate Chalk, founder of apparel brand Nfinity, who travels frequently to Asia and other destinations.
Rod Kurtz | 5 min read

How to Survive Long-Haul Flights
How to Survive Long-Haul Flights

Follow these three rules to make your next trip as painless as possible.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 4 min read

For business professionals who travel frequently, figuring out how to sleep on a plane can be worth its weight in research considering that sleep deprivation can affect endurance, mood and cognitive skills. There are a range of hacks to ease yourself into sleep easily. Depending on what works best for you, these can include: using earplugs, a sleep mask, wearing comfortable clothing, using a donut pillow for neck support and/or selecting a seat in an airplane that suits your sleeping position.

Some other tips:

  1. Avoid flight-induced dehydration by drinking water regularly over several days before your trip. Avoid caffeinated beverages during travel.

  2. Bring a lavender-scented spray to use on your neck pillow.

  3. Wear a baseball cap to pull over your eyes.

  4. Book aircrafts that offer flatbed service, or seats that recline back 180 degrees.

  5. Request a seat next to an empty one when possible.

For more information on ‘how to sleep on a plane,’ read “Surprising Tricks: How to Sleep on a Plane.”

 
 