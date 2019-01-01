My Queue

How to Start an Online Business

Low-Cost Business Ideas

9 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Animal Lovers

'Products and services that help people care for their four-legged family members are in a growth pattern that I don't see slowing down for the near future.'
Grace Reader | 11 min read
How to Start a Small Business Online

Seven tried and true steps for attracting visitors to your small business' site -- and getting them to buy.
Allen Moon | 6 min read
How to Take Your Business Online and Work for Yourself

A strong digital presence is the cornerstone of success.
StackCommerce | 3 min read
Just Build Your Business and Ignore Those Online Ads Promising Instant Success

Why would you pay somebody for advice on how to grow your business before you've experimented with all the advice available for free?
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
3 Small Businesses You Can Jumpstart Right Now

Tutoring, ecommerce retail and cleaning are all hot markets for entrepreneurs just testing the waters.
Michael Priyev | 5 min read

More From This Topic

3 Essential Stories You Need on Your Website to Attract Customers
Storytelling

Sell your product or service using the most personal story you've got.
Judy Carter | 4 min read
How to Make Money Online: The Basics
How to Make Money Online

If you're thinking of making money selling products or services online, here's a simple checklist to get you going.
Carolyn Sun | 6 min read
10 Mistakes to Avoid When Starting an Online Business
Starting a Business

From not having a business plan to spreading yourself too thin on social media, here are a few things founders should avoid when starting a business.
Carolyn Sun | 6 min read
3 Likely Reasons Why Your Online Business Is Not Getting Traction
Online Business

Don't give up on your idea before you figure out why it's not working.
Jon Nastor | 5 min read
The 5 Basics for Building an Online Business That Actually Makes Money
Online Business

It costs little to launch an online business but many lack a plan to earn back even that investment.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
8 Successful Online Entrepreneurs You Should Be Following
Inspiration

Spark some inspiration from these individuals' real-life business experiences.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
5 Reasons You Should Start an Online Business in Your 20s
Starting a Business

Low overhead and fewer commitments makes young adulthood an ideal time to become an entrepreneur.
Thomas Smale | 4 min read
When Building an Online Brand, Start With the Foundation
Personal Branding

If you can't clearly define your mission and vision then there's nothing for you to build on.
Lewis Howes | 5 min read
Considering an Online Business? Read This First.
Starting a Business

Your odds of being successful in any Web-enabled field are much lower than you realize, especially if you conform to all the popular groupthink.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
4 Reasons Why an Online Business is the Best Investment You Will Ever Make
Online Business

Many opportunities end up being money suckers because of overhead, slow progress and low margins.
Thomas Smale | 4 min read

Learning how to start an online business follows the same principles as starting any business: Find a need and fill it. Running a business online, however, requires different infrastructure than a brick-and-mortar business, such as a website, website copy, online payment funnels and marketing strategy to attract customers to the website.

Basic steps:

  1. Find a need and fill it: Start with a market -- find a group of people who are searching for a solution to a problem, but not finding many results.

  2. Write copy that sells: Website copy needs to be compelling. It must establish why the product will benefit the buyer and tells a clear narrative.

  3. Design and build your website: Keep the design simple, make site navigation clear and make the payment system easy to use.

  4. Drive targeted buyers to your site: There are a number of ways to attract buyers to your site, such as pay-per-click advertising, calls-to-action, email promotions, organic search and forming affiliate partnerships.

  5. Establish an expert reputation for yourself: One of the ways to establish yourself as an expert is to offer information for free on other sites. Also, get involved in relevant industry forums, such as ones found on LinkedIn.  

  6. Use the power of email marketing to turn visitors into buyers: Create an opt-in list of customers and potential customers so that you can continue to build a relationship with them via email, which can be one of the most powerful -- and inexpensive -- marketing tools.  

  7. Increase your income through back-end sales and upselling: Think of ways to get customers to buy again, such as offering products that complement a customer’s original purchase and offering loyalty coupons.

Some related articles to ‘how start an online business’ are “How to Make Money Online: The Basics” and “How to Start a Business Online.”