How to Write a Blog

Content

Above all, make your content useful to your readers.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
2 Ways to Break Through Your Writer's Block

Don't slow down when you feel like you've run out of ideas.
Neil Patel | 2 min read
3 Dependable Revenue Models for Monetizing Your Blog

Promoting online connections has quickly become one of the most effective methods of monetization.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 7 min read
3 Things You Must Do Before Creating Supposedly-Valuable Content

Do the research required to write something you know will actually move the needle.
Mike Taylor | 9 min read
5 Ways to Transform Your Blog and Become a Digital Influencer

Leveraging our social media can provide us with an immense advantage and open a world of possibilities we never thought possible.
Amra and Elma Beganovich | 5 min read

More From This Topic

17 Tips for Entrepreneurs Who Blog
Blogging

Lose focus, and you'll waste years on blogging with nothing to show for it.
Neil Patel | 6 min read
4 Tips on Writing Guest Articles Without Ruffling Editors' Feathers
Blogging

Give value to your brand by careful crafting of an article that offers valuable opinions and advice to a wide audience.
Craig Corbett | 7 min read
4 Must-Haves for Headlines That Hook Readers
Writing

Without the right words, your blog posts, flyers and ads may go unnoticed.
Ann Handley | 2 min read
The Power of the Blog: 6 Days from Submit to Pickup Truck
Blogging

My single blog post got a world-famous artist to remove a statue with a Jewish slur. How I did that has lessons for all bloggers.
Matt Sweetwood | 6 min read
3 Tips for Tapping Into the Power of Blogs
Bloggers

How you can pitch or partner your way to success with bloggers.
Brian Pittman | 3 min read
The After-Posting Checklist: 7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Blog Content
Content Marketing

Everything you've done up to this point has been preparation. The real work begins once your post goes live.
Aaron Agius | 5 min read
How to Turbocharge the Launch of Your Corporate Blog
Blog

In order for people to read your blog, it must provide great content and be promoted. Here are a few tips to get you started.
Jeff Foster | 6 min read
How to Create an Awesome Blog
Online Marketing

Having a popular blog isn't a matter of luck. Learn a four-step strategy that makes your blog one that your target market can't wait to read.
Mitch Meyerson | 7 min read
Attention, Content Marketers: Here's How to Write an Amazing Headline (Infographic)
Content Strategy

The word 'amazing' tends to be a winner, but steer clear of 'magic,' 'simple' and 'free.'
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
5 Fast, Easy and Free Blog Idea Generators That Will Change the Way You Write
Blogging

Coming up with your next catchy title (or topic) can be a lot easier than you think.
Yoav Vilner | 4 min read

For marketers and business owners, learning how to write a blog can be a powerful marketing tool. Writing a blog not only creates content -- whether it’s service-oriented or anecdotal -- which can be used in a variety of marketing strategies, such as serving as content for email newsletters or providing a call-to-action. Blogging establishes a digital footprint and can position you as an industry expert. You can blog for your own company’s site, social-media sites like LinkedIn or pitch posts to established sites in your industry, such as Entrepreneur.com.

Blog basics:

  • To write a blog, you must have a user account on a blogging platform or content management system, such as WordPress, LinkedIn or Tumblr.

  • Choose a topic -- or many topics -- and write and publish content regularly.

  • Promote your blog’s content -- and in doing so, your brand -- by engaging with readers through the comments section or on social media, such as Twitter and Facebook.

Some helpful articles on how to write a blog are “How to Write a Blog Post in Just 30 Minutes” and “8 Must-Have Ingredients of a Successful Blog Post.”

 