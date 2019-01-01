My Queue

How To Write a Business Plan

Business Plans: A Step-by-Step Guide

This guide to writing a business plan will outline the most important parts and what should be included in an effective plan.
2 min read
This Top-Rated Software Simplifies Writing Business Plans

And it's on sale for less than $30.
Entrepreneur Store | 1 min read
Need a Business Plan Template? Here Is Apple's 1981 Plan for the Mac.

If you want to write a business plan, Apple's plans for the Macintosh can help.
Matthew McCreary | 7 min read
How to Write a Business Plan

Now that you understand why you need a business plan and you've spent some time doing your homework gathering the information you need to create one, it's time to roll up your sleeves and get everything down on paper.
3 min read
How 2 Entrepreneurs Wrote Their Business Plan on a Napkin at a Bar (and Why the Plan Worked)

The ZinePak co-founders had a simple strategy, and they stuck to it.
Gerard Adams | 2 min read

How to Write a One-Page Business Plan
It's not as hard as you think.
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
7 Flaws in Your Business Plan You Need to Fix
Individually, these seven flaws won't destroy your business, but cumulatively . . . watch out.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
7 Steps-to-Success for Clothing Industry Start-ups
Clothing line entrepreneurs should work toward a complete business plan as the business further develops
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
4 Reasons Why a Traditional 40-Page Business Plan Is an Insane Waste of Time
No one will even read your epic novel of a plan in this age of short bursts of information. Create a 10-page pitch deck instead.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
5 Reasons Your Business Plan Sucks and How You Can Change It
Most plans fail to achieve their objective and end up misrepresenting the business.
Tallat Mahmood | 5 min read
5 Ways to Hack a Business Plan
Bullet points are your best friends, and other tips for not getting caught in the weeds of business-plan details.
Christopher Hawker | 5 min read
The Essential Guide to Writing a Business Plan
Here's the no-nonsense guide on how to write a business plan that will help you map success for your startup.
Carolyn Sun | 12 min read
5 Common Business Plan Mistakes That Torpedo Startups
Your business plan isn't a romance novel, so don't depend on just your passion to get investors interested in reading it.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
Use These 3 Analysis Tools to Prepare a Killer Business Plan
Writing a business plan doesn't have to be agonizing -- there can be some fun in doing it.
Jeff Boss | 5 min read
Look Ahead to These 4 Business Plan Milestones
Know what you're working toward.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read

For any entrepreneur planning to start a business, knowing the steps that go into how to write a business plan is a helpful way to clarify what service or products the company provides, business goals and how to to reach them. Business plans are considered a mandatory step for entrepreneurs seeking funding from venture capitalists or banks.  

What to include: Business plans vary in length -- anywhere from 20 to 50 pages -- but typically cover the same topics, such as: Cover Page (essential contact information); Executive Summary (what your business does and what market need it solves); Company Overview (profile of company and successes); Industry Analysis (details about the market); Customer Analysis (who are the customers); Competitive Analysis (identify key competitors); Marketing Plan (your brand and how do you plan on getting it in front of customers); Operations Plan (daily and yearly operational processes for success); Management Team (identify key company personnel); and Financial Plans (revenue projections for three to five years).  

Helpful resources. For guidance on how to write a business plan, read “Business Plans: A Step-by-Step Guide” and Write Your Business Plan from the staff of Entrepreneur Media.

 