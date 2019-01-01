My Queue

Howard Schultz

Howard Schultz Calls This Business Book Author His 'Mentor'
Howard Schultz

Howard Schultz Calls This Business Book Author His 'Mentor'

In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur at SXSW, the former Starbucks CEO shares which author and organizational consultant influenced him.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
'Success Is Not an Entitlement; You Have to Earn It Every Day,' Howard Schultz Says

'Success Is Not an Entitlement; You Have to Earn It Every Day,' Howard Schultz Says

The former Starbucks CEO shares his best advice for entrepreneurs in this exclusive Q&A.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Exclusive: Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Disputes the Polling on His Chances for Success at the Presidency

Exclusive: Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Disputes the Polling on His Chances for Success at the Presidency

Entrepreneur spoke with Schultz at SXSW 2019 about the controversy surrounding his potential 2020 presidential bid and running as an independent.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
America Freezes Over, Howard Schultz Fails the 'Cereal Test' and Venmo Is the New Wedding Gift (60-Second Video)

America Freezes Over, Howard Schultz Fails the 'Cereal Test' and Venmo Is the New Wedding Gift (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Some Starbucks Baristas Are Begging Their Former CEO Not to Run for President

Some Starbucks Baristas Are Begging Their Former CEO Not to Run for President

Their opposition to Howard Schultz's presidential ambitions is mostly due to concerns that his candidacy could help reelect Trump.
Kate Taylor | 10 min read

Get America Paid Again and Tesla Goes to the Cops (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Get America Paid Again and Tesla Goes to the Cops (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Google Fined $57 Million, Howard Schultz Exploring Presidential Run and Spotify's 'Mute Artist' Feature (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Google Fined $57 Million, Howard Schultz Exploring Presidential Run and Spotify's 'Mute Artist' Feature (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Andrea Hardalo | 1 min read
With Schultz Out, Starbucks Must Consider These 5 Elements of Its Brand Story
Starbucks

With Schultz Out, Starbucks Must Consider These 5 Elements of Its Brand Story

The coffee giant could fix its brand following Schultz's exit by taking just five steps.
Mitch Duckler | 6 min read
Starbucks Is Closing 150 Underperforming U.S. Locations. Here's Why.
Starbucks

Starbucks Is Closing 150 Underperforming U.S. Locations. Here's Why.

Starbucks, the world's largest coffee chain, is closing three times as many stores as usual. Here are its plans for the future.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
10 Inspiring Quotes From Howard Schultz on Great Leadership and Business Success
Inspiration

10 Inspiring Quotes From Howard Schultz on Great Leadership and Business Success

The departing Starbucks chairman exhorts us to invest in people and our passions.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Starbucks's Howard Schultz Steps Away From the Grind and a Baby's First Word Is 'Alexa'! Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Starbucks's Howard Schultz Steps Away From the Grind and a Baby's First Word Is 'Alexa'! Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
7 Billionaire Entrepreneurs Who Started Off Dirt-Poor
Billionaires

7 Billionaire Entrepreneurs Who Started Off Dirt-Poor

There is no limit to what is possible with hard work and vision.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Starbucks's Former CEO Shares His Inspiring Journey From Public Housing to Success
Inspiration

Starbucks's Former CEO Shares His Inspiring Journey From Public Housing to Success

Watch this video and learn the simple idea that drives this innovative leader.
Entrepreneur Staff | 9 min read
Tour The $40 Million Manhattan Penthouse Bought By Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz
Starbucks

Tour The $40 Million Manhattan Penthouse Bought By Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz

Everybody has to live somewhere.
Dennis Green | 2 min read
Starbucks's CEO Transition Is Unlikely to Disrupt Growth, Analysts Say
Starbucks

Starbucks's CEO Transition Is Unlikely to Disrupt Growth, Analysts Say

But the last time Howard Schultz stepped down as CEO -- in 2000 -- the company's shares had plunged.
Reuters | 3 min read