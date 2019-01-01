My Queue

Crea alianzas estratégicas y se eficiente
Reconocer cuando algún proceso en tu empresa no está funcionando, es el primer paso para buscar aliados estratégicos que te permitan ofrecer un servicio más eficiente a tus clientes.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read
Implementa soluciones prácticas e innovadoras

La vida cambia y seguramente algunas estrategias que funcionaron cuando iniciaste tu negocio necesitan renovarse, no temas implementar nuevas prácticas que seguramente harán más eficientes tus procesos.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read