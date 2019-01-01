My Queue

hq2

A Jeff Bezos Letter From 1997 About 'Reversible Decisions' Sheds Some Light on the Shock Amazon HQ2 U-Turn
Jeff Bezos

Bezos said that big companies have a tendency to think all big decisions are irreversible.

Bezos said that big companies have a tendency to think all big decisions are irreversible.
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 3 min read
Report: Amazon Reconsidering New York City HQ2 Amid Backlash

Report: Amazon Reconsidering New York City HQ2 Amid Backlash

Facing vocal opposition from local politicians and residents, Amazon is reportedly having second thoughts about its plans for an East Coast headquarters in Long Island City, Queens.
Rob Marvin | 4 min read
Apple Threw Shade on Amazon With the Stealthy Selection of Its Very Own HQ2

Apple announced it was spending $1 billion on a new campus in Austin, Texas.

Apple announced it was spending $1 billion on a new campus in Austin, Texas.
Jake Kanter | 3 min read
5 Reasons Why New York and Arlington Were Amazon's Choice for HQ2

'Location, location, location' is all very well, but for Amazon, 'access to talent' takes all.

'Location, location, location' is all very well, but for Amazon, 'access to talent' takes all.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read