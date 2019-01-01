My Queue

Making Cultural Change Fast-paced: New-Gen HR
This empowers employees to become adaptable to change, to course-correct, but remain agile
George Varghese | 4 min read
Blockchain in HR: A Disruptor?

If blockchain's capabilities are used to the fullest extent, it could completely transform the future of the industry
Asoke K. Laha | 4 min read
3 Dangers in HR Tech, You Should Know!

It is recommended that you understand three flawed propositions made by solution providers
Deepak Agrawal | 5 min read
Capitalizing on LinkedIn for Recruitment

Keep tabs on the effectiveness/success periodically the HR strategy to make changes as and when required
Payal Sondhi | 4 min read