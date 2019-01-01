My Queue

HR Practices

Putting the Best HR Foot Forward Post-Performance Appraisal
HR Practices

Putting the Best HR Foot Forward Post-Performance Appraisal

Here are The Must-Follow Steps for the HR Leaders
Deepali Jetley | 4 min read
Be an Outstanding HR Professional with these 7 Tips

Be an Outstanding HR Professional with these 7 Tips

Starting your career as an HR? This is how you can do it efficiently
Payal Sondhi | 4 min read
5 Important Guidelines to Increase HR Values In Your Organization

5 Important Guidelines to Increase HR Values In Your Organization

HR today is also given an important role that includes being a part of the processes that lead towards achieving the overall targets for the organization.
Payal Sondhi | 4 min read
HR Vocabulary You Need to Know and Comprehend

HR Vocabulary You Need to Know and Comprehend

Words used by the HR Department which may appear to be a jargon but are important to understand the functioning of the Department
Payal Sondhi | 5 min read
Why an HR Doesn't Get its Due in India and Why that May be a Bad News for You

Why an HR Doesn't Get its Due in India and Why that May be a Bad News for You

Building a strong culture and an equally strong HR function should be one of the top three priorities for a startup CEO
Sarvesh Agrawal | 4 min read

Disruptive Tech Trends in HR Processes in 2017
HR Practices

Disruptive Tech Trends in HR Processes in 2017

Sourcing technologies that are more attuned to your business can speed up response to hiring demands
Manmeet Singh | 5 min read
Diversity Not An HR Initiative But A Top Management Commitment
HR Practices

Diversity Not An HR Initiative But A Top Management Commitment

Narayanan attributed the success of the relaunch of Maggi in India to the diversity that existed in the team working on the issue.
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
"There is Really No Best Practice an Organization Can Follow"
Human Resources

"There is Really No Best Practice an Organization Can Follow"

You need to invert the pyramid and let the employee decide what he or she finds interesting and intriguing says Shergill.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read