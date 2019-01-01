My Queue

hr tech

Your Startup Is Already Big Enough to Begin Using Marketing Automation
Marketing Strategies

The time and money saved on certain tasks are vital for busy, resource-strapped startups. Here's why you should look at automation as a force-multipier for your marketing efforts.
Albizu Garcia | 4 min read
4 Ways Technology Improves the Human Resources (and Human) Experience

Automation leaves more time for human interaction, and we all need that, right?
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
A New Wave of HR Technology Is Disrupting the Market

Companies are eager for cloud-based HR tech that allows for mobile devices and leverages social media.
Andre Bourque | 4 min read