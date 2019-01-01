My Queue

What's Keeping Naina Lal Kidwai Busy Post her Retirement?
Women Leaders

From women issues to her banking days, former country head of HSBC speaks her heart out
Punita Sabharwal & Sanchari Ghosh | 7 min read
Zomato Founder Hits Back After Markdown, Says HSBC Does Not 'Understand The Space'

Zomato Founder Hits Back After Markdown, Says HSBC Does Not 'Understand The Space'

HSBC has cited concerns surrounding Zomato's advertisement-heavy business model, growing competition in the food ordering space and money-losing international operations for the lower valuation.
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read