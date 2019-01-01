My Queue

The Entrepreneur Who Inspired 'Joy' Talks Movie-Making and Retail
At one point, she shares, megastar Robert De Niro leaned in to ask her advice about his idea for an invention.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
HSN Teams With Daymond John to Find Emerging Entrepreneurs and Put Them On TV

Here's how to submit your product for the chance to be featured live on HSN.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How to Pitch Direct Response TV Buyers

The prospect of huge sales figures on HSN might be alluring, but getting there takes hard work.
Barry Farber | 5 min read