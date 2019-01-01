My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

HTC

HTC's Newest Phone is See-Through, Squeezable and Has Some of the Most Futuristic Features of Any High-End Smartphone
Smartphones

HTC's Newest Phone is See-Through, Squeezable and Has Some of the Most Futuristic Features of Any High-End Smartphone

4 min read
CES 2017: HTC Wants to Drive the VR Revolution -- and It Needs Your Help

CES 2017: HTC Wants to Drive the VR Revolution -- and It Needs Your Help

A slew of new initiatives from HTC is designed to rapidly grow the virtual reality market.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
You'll Never Guess Where VR Headsets Will Soon Be

You'll Never Guess Where VR Headsets Will Soon Be

HTC Vive's head of content acquisition, who will be speaking at CES, shares her predictions for the immediate future in the growing space.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
HTC Is Jumping Into the Virtual-Reality Game

HTC Is Jumping Into the Virtual-Reality Game

The smartphone maker is teaming up with video-game company Valve to roll out a VR headset later this year.
John Gaudiosi | 4 min read
HTC Founder Takes on CEO Role Amid Company Turnaround

HTC Founder Takes on CEO Role Amid Company Turnaround

Cher Wang is assuming a larger leadership role at the tech company she founded.
Reuters | 3 min read

More From This Topic

This Might Be the Weirdest Promotional Video You've Ever Seen
Viral Videos

This Might Be the Weirdest Promotional Video You've Ever Seen

HTC jabs Apple and Samsung in this hilariously awful rap video.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Here Are All the Phones Confirmed to Get Google's Massive Android Update, 'Lollipop'
Android

Here Are All the Phones Confirmed to Get Google's Massive Android Update, 'Lollipop'

We still don't know exactly when Android 5.0 will be released for every phone, but here's a roundup of what we know so far.
Lisa Eadicicco | 3 min read
2 Surefire Ways to Tell Whether Your Startup Can Win, If You Avert Clouded Judgment
Leadership

2 Surefire Ways to Tell Whether Your Startup Can Win, If You Avert Clouded Judgment

The goal is figure out if a new contender can whip its rivals at meeting customer needs. But confirmation bias can sully good judgment.
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
How the HTC One M8 Smartphone Stacks Up to the Competition
Smartphones

How the HTC One M8 Smartphone Stacks Up to the Competition

The new iteration of HTC's flagship heats up an already-hot smartphone race.
Noah Kravitz | 4 min read
Does Anybody Really Need a '2K' Smartphone?
Smartphones

Does Anybody Really Need a '2K' Smartphone?

When selecting a new smartphone for work or play, you might be tempted to go bigger when it comes to resolution. But some phones have blown way past reality.
Noah Kravitz | 4 min read
How Samsung's Galaxy S5 Stacks Up Against the Competition (Infographic)
Samsung Galaxy

How Samsung's Galaxy S5 Stacks Up Against the Competition (Infographic)

A side-by-side comparison of Samsung's new flagship against other popular smartphones that are on the market.
STEVE KOVACH AND MIKE NUDELMAN | 1 min read
Entrepreneur's Top 10 Technology Articles in 2013
Technology

Entrepreneur's Top 10 Technology Articles in 2013

From Snapchat turning down billions of dollars to the battle between Apple and Samsung, a look at the biggest stories of the year.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
HTC Co-Founder Cher Wang to Take Some Duties From CEO
Technology

HTC Co-Founder Cher Wang to Take Some Duties From CEO

Chairwoman Wang will assume more day-to-day operational duties as the company focuses on regaining market share.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read