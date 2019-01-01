My Queue

Huawei

U.S. Government to Carriers: You Want Federal Funds? Better Ditch Huawei.
Huawei

FCC chairman Ajit Pai is proposing eliminating government subsidies for U.S. telecom carriers that buy from suppliers that could pose a national security risk.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
The CEO of Huawei Totally Went Off Script at CES and Ripped U.S. Carriers After an AT&T Deal Fell Apart

In a rare moment of true honesty, Richard Yu shared his frustration during a keynote presentation.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
KFC Now Has a Branded Smartphone

Sadly/fortunately, the limited edition Huawei Chang is a China-only deal.
Thomas Newton | 2 min read
Huawei Wants to Beat Apple in Smartphones in Two Years

The Chinese company on Thursday launched a new premium phone, which will sell for about $777.
Reuters | 2 min read
Huawei's Global Smartphone Shipments Jump in First Half

Huawei aims to surpass market leaders Samsung and Apple within five years to become the world's top smartphone vendor.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Apple Overtakes Samsung as the World's No. 1 Smartphone Seller
Apple

The Cupertino, Calif. tech titan has stolen the South Korean electronic giant's thunder in the smartphone sales war for the first time since 2011. But upstart Xiaomi might have the most to boast about.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Huawei Plans Big Push to Sell Its Phones, Wearable Devices in U.S.
Huawei

After legislators branded it a national security threat, the company is planning a campaign to win over U.S. consumers.
Reuters | 4 min read
Super-Speedy 5G Mobile Network Slated to Kick Off at the 2018 World Cup
Mobile

Huawei and leading Russian carrier Megafon are honing the technology in the run-up to the 2018 games.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
NSA Reportedly Put Spyware on Consumer Tech Products
Technology

New revelations about the NSA shed light on the extent of its cyber-exploits and the special hacking unit that can gain access to your whole digital life.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read